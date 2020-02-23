Penn State took advantage of the nice weather on Sunday during its game against Cornell.

The Nittany Lions beat the Big Red 19-9 with a strong performance from the first draw.

Penn State put itself on the board early with a goal by attacker Quinn Nicolai just 30 seconds into the first half.

Attackers Maria Auth and Nicolai put up three goals each. While midfielder Sophia Triandafils and attacker Lauren Craft both scored two in the first half.

Cornell put itself on the board with two back-to-back goals scored by midfielder Shannon Brazier and midfielder Katie Castiello.

Midfielder Mary Muldoon and midfielder Yasmain Hamood also scored for Penn State during the first half.

Attacker Caroline Allen put the third goal on the board for Cornell off of a free position with 10 minutes left in the first period. Brazier scored minutes later giving the Big Red four goals.

Auth opened the scoring in the second half by scoring her fourth goal of the game off of a low shot.

Allen scored her second and third goals of the game, while Castiello scored her second goal of the game for Cornell during the second half. Attacker Isabel Zachara also put another goal on the board for the Big Red. Midfielder Grace Paletta scored her first goal of the game with one minute left in the second half.

Midfielder Olivia Dirks, midfielder Kristin Roberto, Craft, midfielder Shannon Moore and each scored one goal a piece during the second half, while Hamood scored two more goals for the Nittany Lions.

Suplee holds her ground in the net

Taylor Suplee has had an impressive season thus far in goal. She has been able to save goals from every shot.

With five minutes left in the first half, Cornell defender Jessica Gay managed to get through the Penn State defenders giving her an essentially open shot on Suplee.

However, Suplee kept her stick strong and ready as the defender came towards her. Suplee was able to block the goal with her stick and body as Gay shot from the crease line.

Penn State’s defense was able to maintain strong communication, which allows for both Suplee and her defenders to be aware of their surroundings.

Cornell unable to defend free position shots

A total of 40 percent of the goals for Penn State scored in the first half were because of free position shots on goal.

The Nittany Lions were able to take advantage of fouls called on the Big Red by playing smart and taking more difficult shots when given the opportunity of a free position.

The Nittany Lions also were able to force fouls from Cornell, which allowed them to get the free positions.

Craft’s falling goal that impressed spectators

Craft was standing inside the circle with a defender on her back.

Triandafils passed Craft the ball, but the Cornell defender had managed to hit Craft, which in turn caused them both to fall.

However, Craft still managed to secure the pass from Triandafils and shoot the ball towards the lower left corner of the net while she was in mid-air.