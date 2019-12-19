Penn State will look to challenge for a postseason berth under the coaching of Missy Doherty in its 16-game slate for the 2020 spring season.

The Nittany Lions will play a scrimmage to start off the year against Cincinnati on Feb. 1.

The regular season officially starts afterward with a road matchup against Towson on Feb. 8, whom the team beat in 2019 by the score of 13-7.

A four-game homestand ensues, with the first three being rematches against teams Penn State beat last season. Lehigh will visit State College on Feb. 15, followed by a midweek matchup against Duquesne on Feb. 19.

Cornell will be up next on Feb. 23, with the Nittany Lions collecting a 14-12 road win against the Big Red last year. NCAA-bound Loyola Maryland will wrap up the home stretch for Penn State on Feb. 29.

The team will then head on a five-game road trip, firstly against James Madison and Vanderbilt on March 4 and 8 respectively.

Big Ten play will then open up against NCAA semifinalist Northwestern on March 13 at Vanderbilt. A matchup against NCAA quarterfinalist Virginia awaits on March 21.

The road stretch wraps up at Rutgers for another Big Ten matchup on March 26.

A quick, two-game home series will pit the Nittany Lions against NCAA quarterfinalist Princeton and then Big Ten rival Michigan on March 29 and April 2.

Penn State then heads on to the road again, first facing off against Ohio State on April 11 at Columbus. The defending champion Maryland Terrapins awaits at College Park, Maryland on April 16.

Finally, the Nittany Lions will wrap up the nonconference schedule at Albany on April 21, before finishing out the regular season at home for their final regular-season game against Johns Hopkins on April 25.

The Big Ten tournament is scheduled to be on May 1-3 at Columbus, Ohio.