Penn State attackmen Maria Auth and Madison Carter and goalie Taylor Suplee were named as players to watch by the Big Ten in 2020.

Auth was named All-Big Ten in 2019 while leading the team in points with 46. She also passed the 100-goal mark for her career last season.

The redshirt-senior Carter is no surprise on this list. The two-time All-American ranks fifth in school history in goals and seventh in career points.

After an injury forced her to redshirt after six games last season, Carter looks to cap off her career with the Nittany Lions successfully.

The sophomore Suplee had a solid freshman year for Penn State.

She started every game last season and finished in the nation’s top-25 goalies in saves per game and save percentage.

Suplee was also ranked fifth among freshmen in the nation with 165 saves.

In addition, the Big Ten released its preseason women’s lacrosse rankings for 2020.

Maryland is atop the preseason rankings after a 22-1 season that resulted in a national title.

The Terrapins only loss came in the Big Ten Championship game to the No. 2 team on this list, Northwestern.

The Wildcats’ Big Ten Championship campaign eventually brought them to rematch the Terrapins in the national semifinal where Maryland came out on top.

Michigan is ranked No. 3 on this list in front of Penn State, followed by Johns Hopkins, Ohio State and Rutgers.

Penn State faces the defending National Champions at home on Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. in one of a handful of games to be broadcast on Big Ten Network for the team this season.

Penn State and Northwestern play a neutral site contest in Nashville on Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m.

The Nittany Lions will also play host to Michigan, another key Big Ten matchup that takes place on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.