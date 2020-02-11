Sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Suplee earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after a 12-9 victory against Towson in Penn State’s season-opener.

Suplee tallied 12 saves against the Tigers as well as picking up a team-high seven ground balls.

Seven of those saves came during the first half alone and she finished with a save percentage of 57.

This is Suplee’s second career weekly conference accolade as she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week last season.

She moves her record in goal to 9-9 on her career and this was her 10th career double-digit save game.