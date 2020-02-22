Penn State will host its third straight home game in Panzer Stadium this upcoming Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are set to play Cornell. The Big Red only have one prior game this season which ended in a win against Villanova. They are set to play Marist this upcoming Friday at home before they get on the road to University Park.

Penn State has one more game under its belt than Cornell and are looking to use that as an advantage of having more experience on the field.

The Nittany Lions have won five out of seven games against the Big Red since they started playing them in 2013.

As of right now, Penn State’s point leader, attacker Maria Auth, has a statistical advantage over Cornell’s point leader, attacker Caroline Allen. Auth has 11 points, in comparison to Allen’s four.

With the afternoon game on Wednesday against Duquesne being Penn State’s last competition until Cornell, they will have the advantage of a three day break, while Cornell will be playing two games less than two days a part.

“We have a tough schedule. There is no game that is easy,” coach Missy Doherty said. “From Duquesne, to Cornell, to Loyola, then James Madison, it is going to be a tough stretch but I have the ways that we have gotten better over the past couple of weeks. Players are really starting to emerge as great competitors.”

Following the Cornell game, Penn State will take on several top-10 teams including Loyola, Princeton, Northwestern and Virginia.

It is safe to say that for the Nittany Lions, the competition is only beginning.

As their most recent games have been against smaller Pennsylvania schools, the team will need to focus on improving its skills so that when they play high-pressure schools, like Maryland, they will prove to be difficult competition.

However, Penn State holds itself to a high standard on and off the field and is hoping that its goals are reflected in its play as the season progresses.

“My team goals are to make it into the Big Ten Tournament again” goalkeeper Taylor Suplee said. “Hopefully go far, maybe get a ring or two but I also want to play together as a unit and do the best that we can as a team.”

Penn State will take on Cornell in Panzer Stadium at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23.