Penn State welcomed Abby Marinaro to the team in a signing-day ceremony at Beaver Stadium on Wednesday.

Marinaro is a 10 year-old from Lititz, Pennsylvania with cystic fibrosis who partnered with Team IMPACT, an organization that pairs up children battling chronic or serious illness with college athletic teams.

“No offense to all anyone out there, all my players are awesome, but this is my favorite signee ever,” head coach Missy Doherty said.

Marinaro arrived with her parents Jill and Marco Marinaro, her sisters Bella and Gracie, and her grandparents Ron and Joan.

When Doherty asked Marinaro what her favorite part about being with the team was so far, Marinaro said “just coming up and having a good time with everyone.”

“I want to thank coach Missy, coach Mike, coach Corrine, all of the team and Team IMPACT for making all of this happen,” Marinaro said.

Doherty was as pumped as she is on gameday to announce that Marinaro had signed with the team.

“One of my favorite things I heard from Team IMPACT was ‘this is what you have, but not what you are’, and I love that,” Doherty said.

Marinaro has been with the team since Sunday when she joined the Nittany Lions on the sideline in their victory over Cornell.

“Sunday we had a great day,” said fifth year senior Madison Carter. “Abby was bringing the energy and running up and down the sideline after every goal.”

The team looks forward to welcoming Marinaro into the culture and environment at Penn State that focuses on togetherness.

“The best thing about Penn State, which everyone knows, is that it’s a family atmosphere,” Doherty said.

It was a family affair for sure as the entire team joined in celebrating the signing of Marinaro to their team.

“We are so happy to have [Abby] here, she has been such an inspiration to us,” sophomore goalie Taylor Suplee said.

While Marinaro was at the podium answering questions, she received a roar from the Penn State defensive unit when she said she will play defense.

Marinaro also shares her love of Tik-Tok dances with more than a few Nittany Lions and she said her favorite dance is “Renegade.”

“I appreciate that [Abby] will have my back with some of those dance videos,” Doherty said.

Before joining the team for Tik-Tok-making and practice later on, Marinaro led the crowd in a “We Are” chant and signed her official document that she has joined Penn State.

Since 2001, Team IMPACT has matched more than 1,600 children to collegiate athletic teams at more than 500 schools nationwide.

“The people there are so supportive and so kind, right away it was something we wanted to be involved with,” Doherty said.

Doherty was happy to work with Team IMPACT, but said on top of that, “we lucked out getting to work with Abby.”