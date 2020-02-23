While No. 25 Penn State’s attack has started to click recently since its 20-point performance against Duquesne last week, sophomore goalie Taylor Suplee has already been in mid-season form.

Suplee’s family gathered around her for photos after Penn State’s win over Cornell, and it came after the biggest performance of her career.

Suplee set a career-high in saves with 20, but this was news to her.

“I honestly had no idea,” Suplee said. “It’s pretty cool.”

A dominant first half paved the way for Suplee’s career day at Panzer Stadium.

She recorded 16 saves in the first half alone, her previous career-high was 18, set in last year’s Big Ten tournament semifinal.

“She stood on her head,” coach Missy Doherty said, “She has been a huge reason we have these wins.”

Penn State continues a hot start to the season pushing its record to 4-0 overall.

Doherty is aware of the presence that Suplee has in front of the net and how it impacts the game.

Doherty said that it’s these huge saves made by Suplee that allows the defense to adjust, reset and get better possession by possession throughout the game.

As for what Suplee has improved on the most since her freshman year, Doherty says it’s consistency.

“She’s approaching every shot the same,” Doherty said, “she’s going to continue to get tested, so staying ready for some more adverse situations [will be important].”

Suplee would finish the game adding six ground balls and a save percentage just under 77 percent facing 26 shots.

Taking no credit for the win or her stats, Suplee knows it’s always a team effort on defense.

“I think the defense has definitely been outstanding,” Suplee said. “They’re giving me the shots that are pretty easy to see at low angle and they’re doing a really good job of pushing the girls out.”

That Penn State defense has yet to allow double-digits points through its first four games of the season.

Suplee gives a lot of credit to her coaches as well, specifically assistant coach Michael Molster.

This is Molster’s first year at Penn State, but it isn’t his first go-around with Suplee.

“Mike and I have known each other since I was in 5th grade and he’s been my goalie coach all the way up until now,” Suplee said. “So, I owe it all to him, he’s the best.”

Molster and Suplee’s relationship further justifies the move to bring him onto Doherty’s staff in the summer of 2019.

“There was already a comfort level there so I think right away she responded to his teaching,” Doherty said. “You can see it pay off during the game.”

Suplee came into the game against Cornell leading the Big Ten in ground balls per game goals against average,among goalies with at least three starts and saves per game.

She improved in all those categories and made it the 11th game of her career tallying at least ten saves.

“Her momentum plays are a spark for the team every single game,” Doherty said. “There’s a time when the opponent’s attack gets in a good rhythm and then she makes an unbelievable save.”