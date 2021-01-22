With a promising 2020 season ending early due to the coronavirus, Penn State has something to prove after its best seven-game start since 2017.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 5-2 start before their season was cut short in early March, but they demonstrated their imperfections along the way.

If Penn State focuses on its deficiencies, then it will be able to finish what was started in 2020.

Here are the biggest improvements the Nittany Lions need to make before they hit the field this season.

The importance of a clean defense

Last season, Penn State had several instances where its defense failed to stand tall and often conceded a large quantity of goals to its opponents.

An instance in 2020 where Penn State began to let its guard down was during a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee, against Vanderbilt.

The blue and white allowed 13 goals in what would turn out to be the season finale, ending a three-game stretch in which the team gave up 51 combined goals.

Even though the Nittany Lions wound up winning the Vanderbilt game 14-13, the one-score affair was a prime example of the team shooting itself in the foot.

Maintenance of draw controls from the start

Consistency in the draw control is arguably the most efficient way to maintain possession of the ball in lacrosse.

Sophomore Olivia Dirks proved to be reliable with draw controls during the Nittany Lions’ seven games of the 2020 season.

James Madison dominated in draw controls in last season’s early March affair with Penn State, which gave the Dukes the upper hand when it came to their goal-scoring and guided them to a 16-6 victory.

Ultimately, the key to Penn State’s success this season will be maintaining possession.

Finding the perfect angle

Due to the experience of many of the Big Ten’s goalies, the only way the Nittany Lions’ offensive players will be able to find the back of the net is by having the perfect shot.

Oftentimes this is difficult to do, especially considering the aggression of the conference’s top defensive units such as Michigan and Maryland.

But for Penn State, taking the time to focus on shot placement will ultimately bring less shots on goal while potentially creating more goal scoring opportunities.

In 2020, the Nittany Lions had a high volume of shots that either went straight to the goalkeeper or missed the goal completely.

Focusing on the corners and keeping up consistent passing to throw off the opponent’s defense will increase the chances of shots reaching the back of the net.