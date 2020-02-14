Penn State will host its first game of the season in Panzer Stadium this upcoming weekend against an in-state foe.

The Nittany Lions take on Lehigh on Saturday, with the last matchup between the two going in Penn State’s favor.

During the 2019 season match-up, the Nittany Lions secured a 15-5 win. Both teams are heading into this year’s matchup with wins in their last games.

Penn State is coming off of a 12-9 win against Towson last Saturday, while Lehigh won 16-5 against Iona last Friday.

However, Penn State is not taking its win for granted and they are ready to put in effort on Saturday.

“I think as a team, especially against Towson, we need to find a way to get a little more physical,” coach Missy Doherty said. “Be ready to get on the ground balls and defensively be a little more physical with our cutters and our one on ones.”

The Nittany Lions have goals set for themselves, such as being more aggressive on defense and working more as a team for the offense.

“I think offensively like we mentioned before we had some good individual performances but we have to find a way to execute individually within the scheme of the offense,” Doherty said. “You know working on some off ball movement to hopefully open up some more scoring opportunities.”

Penn State will play in Panzer for its next four games: Lehigh, Duquesne, Cornell and Loyola Maryland.

The team has emphasized that working together will be key for its success this season.

Since this Saturday’s game is only the team’s third of the season, it will be an adjustment period for the team before they progress into the season.

The Nittany Lions will face off against the Mountain Hawks at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Panzer Stadium.