Penn State goalie Taylor Suplee was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performance in the Nittany Lions’ win over Cornell on Sunday.

This is Suplee’s second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award of the season, this one a result of her 20-save performance in Penn State’s last game.

Twenty saves was a career-high for the sophomore, beating her previous best 18 set in last year’s Big Ten semifinal.

This marked her 12th career double-digit save game of her career and the third of her career.

Suplee became the first goalie with 20 saves for Penn State since Cammy Jurkowsky in 2007.