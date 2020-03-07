While the majority of Penn State’s student population will take off for spring break this weekend, the lacrosse team will hit the road to the Music City where it will face both Vanderbilt and Northwestern.

Despite the tornado that recently hit Nashville, the Nittany Lions are still making the trip.

Penn State will first play Vanderbilt on Sunday. The teams have not played each other since 2016, when the Nittany Lions beat the Commodores 15-11. Vanderbilt has not beaten Penn State since 2009.

The state of Tennessee is not known for its lacrosse programs, in fact, with the University of Tennessee not even having a lacrosse program.

Even though the Commodores are the most western team in the American Athletic Conference for women’s lacrosse, their team is still composed of members from the big lacrosse eastern states, such as Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Junior attacker from New Jersey, Gabby Fornia, is Vanderbilt’s leading point getter with 22 points, which is not far behind Penn State’s senior attacker Maria Auth’s 29 season points.

Despite the fact that Vanderbilt is in a location relatively unknown to lacrosse, the players that make up the team have extensive experience from their home states that will allow them to be competitive in the game.

The Commodores and the Nittany Lions are both coming off of losses, therefore they both have something to prove to themselves.

“I think everyone is pretty fired up [after losing] that game [against James Madison],” coach Missy Doherty said. “We certainly need to be ready to play better. Our turnovers really killed us all game long. We would get some possession back and then just lose the ball so those kinds of things can’t happen if we want to compete nationally.”

With a game against Northwestern on the horizon, the team’s first Big Ten competition of the year, Penn State will have to focus on Vanderbilt as practice so that they can come out strong from the upcoming conference play.

This game will be important to Penn State’s season as it will be a determining factor for the mindset of the players heading into the later parts of the season.

“Vanderbilt is a tough opponent,” Doherty said. “They’ve had a lot of close games with some really good teams. They had a good win over Denver. We are going to have to play better. No matter who we play, we can not play like we’ve been playing the past two games.”

Penn State will face off against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Sunday at 2 p.m.