Penn State was on a roll to start its season in 2020.

With a 4-0 start, the Nittany Lions had a great deal of early success, including dominant wins over Cornell and Duquesne.

However, with both of the team’s losses coming against ranked opponents, the team struggled against the nation’s elite, ending the season 5-2.

Almost a full year has passed since the Nittany Lions’ season was cut short due to the coronavirus, and the program is finally preparing to return to the field this spring.

Finishing the 2020 season ranked No. 21 in the Inside Lacrosse Poll, this year’s team has already moved up three spots as expectations for the blue and white have risen.

No. 1 freshman class

Coach Missy Doherty’s freshman class was ranked at No. 1 in Inside Lacrosse’s November issue.

The recruiting class consists of four Under Armour All-Americans, who are all midfielders.

The quartet includes Maryland natives and top-10 recruits in IL’s Power 100. The foursome features Kayla Abernathy (No. 8) and Kristin O’Neill (No. 9), along with Gretchen Gimore (No. 14) and Kathryn Toohey (No. 16).

Other noteworthy Nittany Lions include 4-star midfielders Cam Evitts, Samantha Dupcak and Alaina Hamood.

On the other side of the field, defender Gianna Cutaia and goalie Cayden Jarvis will also seek to make a name for themselves.

Veteran leadership

In the seven games Penn State played last season, an array of veteran Nittany Lions showed up in the scoring department.

Then-senior Maria Auth was the team’s leader in points scored with 33 on 22 goals and 11 assists.

Auth decided to continue her career with the blue and white after her senior season was canceled. She will be the only graduate student on the squad this year.

Second on the list in terms of total points scored in 2020 was midfielder and attacker Sophia Triandafils.

In her junior campaign, Triandafils was named an Academic All-Big Ten Selection and converted on 15 goals.

Current senior Quinn Nicolai tallied the third most goals in the shortened season, scoring nine goals in the seven contests.

Although this year’s Nittany Lions certainly have talented youth, they will undoubtedly have to rely on the leadership of their seniors in order to succeed.

Protection in the crease

Taylor Suplee ranked among the best goalkeepers in the nation last season.

As a sophomore, Suplee led the Big Ten in saves with nearly 12.5 per game, as she received an All-American honorable mention from Inside Lacrosse.

The junior will likely remain the team’s starting goalie in her pursuit to lead one of the strongest defenses in the country.

Four years removed from an NCAA Final Four appearance, the 2021 Nittany Lions are believed to be one of the most talented teams Doherty has ever led.

With an accomplished and gifted group of young talent paired with a seasoned band of veterans, Penn State will certainly be atop the list of teams to watch out for coming into this season.