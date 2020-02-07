As the season began, Penn State found itself to be in need of a person who could consistently win draws and maintain possession.

Securing a draw control heavily impacts the outcome of the game, and the Nittany Lions have full faith in freshman Olivia Dirks’ ability.

With only one scrimmage under its belt for the season, the team is still working out its positioning; however, the team believes that Dirks can be the answer to its success on the field.

Throughout her high school career, Dirks recorded 535 draw controls for The Episcopal Academy, a feat that, along with her high number of goals and assists, garnered her several national and regional awards.

“She is a beast on the draw control and that was probably one of their main focuses, having her come in because that is definitely a place of improvement for our team, so it has been really nice having someone that is just so dominant on it,” junior captain Sophia Triandafils said. “She has really contributed well through that aspect of the game.”

During last Saturday’s game against Cincinnati, Dirks had the opportunity to display her skills in the circle where she managed to control several draws, and her experience on the field showed.

It is not uncommon for freshmen to be more in a learning role during their underclassmen years, but Dirks has shown midfield leadership since stepping foot on to Penn State’s turf.

“The draw is something that we’ve kind of struggled with in the past and I think she brings a new technique, a new talent, that we haven’t really seen,” senior captain Hayley DeAgostine said. “So we’re excited to use her there and in midfield.”

Dirks is not the only freshman to have made an impact on the team. The various sub-statistics in women’s lacrosse has allowed for players to specialize in different categories.

Coach Missy Dougherty commented on how freshman Meghan Murray’s midfield presence was critical during Saturday’s game.

“It’s always an important thing to have a great mix on your team of experienced older players and younger players that can kind of come in and contribute,” Dougherty said. “It has been nice to see a couple of our freshmen fill in some holes for us.”

However, Dirks has been given the task to perform the most crucial task on the field, which is the draw controls.

Triandafils and DeAgostine both commented on how the team was needing someone to take on the role of draw control specialist, and how important the first move is to the game.

Draw controls are important because whichever team initially gets possession will most likely continue to have it until it either scores or gets intercepted by a defender, and in college lacrosse, interceptions are not common.

Dirks has the support of her captains, her coach and her team as she begins her first season.

“I think she does a great job at the center circle, at the draw, I think she’s a competitor and a hustler,” Dougherty said. “So making some of those 50/50 plays for us — whether it’s an interception on defense or coming up with the draw — some of those momentum plays are really important for us.”