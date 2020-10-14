The Penn State women's lacrosse team's 2020 recruiting class was officially tabbed the No. 1 class in the nation on Monday by Inside Lacrosse Magazine.

It's official!!! Our incoming freshman class is No. 1⃣! Make sure to get your copy of @ILWomen's November issue to read the full story of our class! For now, get to know our 9⃣ freshmen ➡️https://t.co/i88IqfxOhZ#WeAre #HipHipLetItRip pic.twitter.com/knMv5KRS7R — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) October 14, 2020

The class consists of seven midfielders, one defender and one goalkeeper and contains an impressive four five-star recruits, each of whom are ranked within the top-18 of the 2020 class.

Headlined by the No. 10 overall recruit, midfielder Kristin O'Neill, the rest of the class includes, midfielders Gretchen Gilmore, Kayla Abernathy and Kathryn Toohey, who are ranked Nos. 13, 15 and 18 respectively. As well as midfielders Samantha Dupcak, Cam Evitts and Alaina Hamood.

The lone defender in the class is Gianna Cutaia, while the only goalkeeper brought in with the 2020 class is Cayden Jarvis.

Of the nine recruits, three recruits came from Pennsylvania and Maryland each, while Illinois, New Jersey and New York were each home to one recruit.

