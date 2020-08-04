The future appears bright for Penn State.

Four incoming freshmen midfielders, Kayla Abernathy, Gretchen Gilmore, Kristin O’Neill and Kathryn Toohey were named Under Armour Senior All-Americans on Tuesday.

While the Under Armour All-American game has been canceled, all four players will still be honored for their achievements and receive game jerseys.

Penn State’s four All-American selections are the most by any Big Ten school. Three other schools, including Virginia, Stanford and North Carolina had four or more All-American selections.

Abernathy, who is from Towson, Maryland, is the No.15 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class by Inside Lacrosse.

Gilmore is from Glen Ridge, New Jersey, which is where she led Glen Ridge High School to three-straight Essex County Championships.

O’Neill was the No.10 overall prospect in the class and a five-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse.

Meanwhile, Toohey was ranked the No.18 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

All four players were rated as five-star prospects in their class.

