One Penn State player has lofty expectations when she returns to the field this season.

Senior attacker Madison Carter was named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America third team on Wednesday.

Carter has twice on an IWLCA All-American team, picking up second team honors in both 2017 and 2018.

Missing most of the 2019 season with an injury, Carter returns to Happy Valley for her fifth year.

Carter is fifth all-time in goals scored for Penn State, with 197 on her career. She is also seventh in program history in total points with 218.