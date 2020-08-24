Women's Lacrosse vs. Michigan: Carter (24)
Madison Carter (24) runs past Michigan midfielder Molly Garrett (23) at the women's lacrosse game vs. Michigan at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Michigan defeated Penn State 12-11.

 Zack Gething

One of Penn State women's lacrosse's top players in recent history is headed south as Madison Carter was named an assistant coach at Mercer.

Carter left a lasting impression on the Nittany Lions’ women’s lacrosse program, finishing fifth all-time with 197 career goals and seventh in total points with 218. The Maryland Native was just the fifth player in the history of the program to score over 200-points.

Carter helped lead Penn State to three NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced as far as the National Semifinals twice.

As a sophomore, Carter set the program record for single-season goals with 70.

The former Nittany Lion will join a Mercer program that ended the suspended 2020 season with a record of 5-2.

