One of Penn State women's lacrosse's top players in recent history is headed south as Madison Carter was named an assistant coach at Mercer.

Carter left a lasting impression on the Nittany Lions’ women’s lacrosse program, finishing fifth all-time with 197 career goals and seventh in total points with 218. The Maryland Native was just the fifth player in the history of the program to score over 200-points.

Carter helped lead Penn State to three NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced as far as the National Semifinals twice.

As a sophomore, Carter set the program record for single-season goals with 70.

The former Nittany Lion will join a Mercer program that ended the suspended 2020 season with a record of 5-2.