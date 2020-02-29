Penn State met its match on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions lost to Loyola 22-12 on Saturday afternoon in what proved to be a learning experience for the team.

The Greyhounds came out strong in the first half and only allowed the Nittany Lions to score nine goals in comparison to the 11 that Penn State allowed.

On defense, Penn State was not up to par with Loyola’s aggressive attack. The defense allowed Loyola to have 37 shots on goal while Penn State only had 23.

“They’re just a very good attacking team,” coach Missy Doherty said. “I think that there were times that we made plays and then we didn’t take care of the ball so we want to make sure that we tighten those things up before JMU.”

The Greyhounds came into the second half even stronger than they did in the first, which resulted in them scoring on the Nittany Lions five times in 10 minutes. This ultimately caused Penn State to lose its momentum.

Throughout the season, Penn State has been working on its defense and Saturday’s game allowed it to practice for what is coming later in the season when it begins playing Big Ten teams.

Despite the loss, goalkeeper Taylor Suplee continued to be a force in the back of the net.

Doherty has commented before that even though Suplee can handle her own in net, the defense will need to improve in order to give Suplee better shots.

“Defensively we have to get better so she gets some easier looks to save,” Doherty said.

While the game did not exemplify Penn State’s best defense, Doherty also acknowledges that her Nittany Lions had a tall task ahead of them from the beginning.

“I think Loyola certainly is one of the toughest attacks in the country,” Doherty said. “They just have across the board a lot of really good threats. You can see from the scoreline that they have four kids with three or more points. If you rely on trying to stop one or two then the others step up.”