Penn State will have its first spring action of the season this upcoming Saturday against Cincinnati in Holuba Hall.

The Nittany Lions ended with an 8-9 overall record last year, while the Bearcats ended 12-7 overall and 4-1 in the American Athletic Conference.

Saturday’s scrimmage will be the first matchup between Penn State and Cincinnati since 2008, when the Bearcats lost to the Nittany Lions 19-4.

Cincinnati had three players named to ACC All-Conference team: Morgan Dukes, Monica Borzillo and Kylie Nause. Dukes is considered to be one of the best defensemen in the league, having ranked second nationally for ground balls in 2019 with 3.63 ground balls per game.

In the preseason rankings, the Bearcats are also set to come in second in the ACC behind Florida.

While Cincinnati’s strengths are in its defense, Penn State has proven to have more offensive success.

Penn State’s Maria Auth was third in the nation in 2019 for shots per game, as well as was selected to the All-Big Ten team.

The scrimmage will allow for both teams to display their skills and get conditioned for the beginning of their regular seasons.

The matchup between the Bearcats and the Nittany Lions will be a test for both teams and will likely set the pace for their season.

The first regular season game for the Nittany Lions will be Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon where they will face off against Towson in Maryland.