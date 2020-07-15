Yearly summer athletic camps at University Park are on hold, but the women’s lacrosse program’s involvement in the sports community is continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m., assistant coach Michael Molster will hold the “Virtual Goalie Clinic” for girls in grades five through eight. The clinic will last for an hour and cover goalie drills for quickness, speed and technique.

Molster, who will host the clinic via Zoom from Panzer Stadium, said the idea for a virtual clinic manifested within the program over the last two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He is optimistic the clinic, while virtual, will allow lacrosse’s goalie community to interact once more despite in-person restrictions.

“We’ve been doing the same thing with our current players with more Zooms,” Molster said. “It kind of falls along those same lines. We would still be interacting if COVID-19 wasn’t around.”

Molster’s clinic will provide demonstrations of goalie drills during what will be his first time hosting a virtual clinic for players. Molster will send all players a description of the drills which will be encompassed during the clinic.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

For aspiring goalies, Molster said it’s important to give young players specific drills to practice both from home and in future on-field workouts.

“After the clinic, you want to redo the drills because especially at goalie, you need the repetition to develop the techniques so that you’re doing it without thinking,” Molster said. “Doing it for one hour with a coach is not as beneficial as being able to walk away with something and be able to do it for a long period of time.”

According to Molster, clinics for high school players aren’t allowed by the NCAA at this time. Current players on roster and other coaches are also not permitted to help with the clinic.

While Molster expects the virtual clinic will be a positive experience, he recognizes the difficulties a remote clinic may present.

“I’m going to be over explaining and go into much greater detail to try and cover a number of the more frequent mistakes or things they might not get the first time around,” Molster said.

The clinic is $30, and players and their families can still sign up by using this link. According to Molster five players have signed up so far. Though the clinic itself will go no more than an hour, Molster says this clinic will provide youth goalies drills essential to success in net.

“The drills are proven,” Molster said. “The technique that [participants] will learn is what will make them a faster goalie, and the more speed you have, the more dynamic you are as a goalkeeper.”