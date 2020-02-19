Penn State’s offense continuously pushed into Dusquene’s side of the field during its second home game of the season.

The Nittany Lions beat the Dukes 20-6 on Wednesday afternoon in what was their most successful game since their scrimmage against Cincinnati at the beginning of the season.

Penn State proved to be dominant in both the offensive and defensive aspect of the game. Goalkeeper Taylor Suplee allowed in only six goals this game, in comparison to her nine in the previous two games.

However, the win was earned by each member of the team. During the game, 11 different players scored and two players had over three goals.

Not only did the more experienced players get to have their moments on the field, there were several underclassmen that got to try their hand at playing in Panzer Stadium.

“I think that we had a lot of people to contribute,” Coach Missy Doherty said. “We got to see a lot of things. I think that in the game setting, we could still see the things that we needed to work on so overall it was a good day.”

Doherty noted that the game against Duquesne was a learning moment for all of the players on the team because many of the players were playing at the collegiate level for the first time. It allowed the players to find their footing.

“You can see from the players that go out there, the talent didn’t drop much,” Doherty said. “It is a really hard battle as coaches to figure out who the right people are in the mix and it was nice to see a lot of people in the game setting.”

Attacker Maria Auth continued to show off her skills during the Duquesne game. She managed to put five goals into the back of the net, which is similar to her three goals against Lehigh last Saturday.

“It is just a credit to our team and how much we work when people have big games it all has to do with how we move well as a whole,” Auth said. “Just the fact that we were able to put it all out there and allowed for opportunities for people to get some goals.”

Auth has strong beliefs in the fact that lacrosse is a team sport and even though she has the most points on the team, she still gives her teammates credit for each of her successful moments.

Attacker Quinn Nicolai also found her moment to shine on the field today when she scored four goals, which is a season high.

“It felt awesome. It was just nice to have everyone out on the field, from the younger girls to the seniors. As you can see all the personnel that were in there making plans happen,” Nicolai said. “I felt like the offense was moving well today and it definitely built our confidence going into the rest of the season.”