Going into the 2019 season, Penn State’s expectations were high.

But after a 3-0 start, the Nittany Lions would go on a 1-6 drought that put them behind the 8-ball.

Luckily for Penn State, the attack unit is returning its two top point scorers from a year prior, something the Nittany Lions will lean on in 2020.

Madison Carter, Redshirt Senior

Maybe the heart and soul of the attack, Madison Carter looks to return this season after a season-ending injury forced her to redshirt her senior year in 2019.

In just six games, the two-time All-American scored 21 points on 17 goals and four assists.

The Nittany Lions are a different team with Carter on the field.

She currently ranks fifth on the school’s all-time goals list with 197, and seventh all-time with 218 points.

If Carter can stay healthy this season, the Penn State attack will be in good shape.

Maria Auth, Senior

Maria Auth stepped up in a big way last season when Carter went down for the rest of the year.

Auth led the team in points for the second straight year in 2019 with 46, including 32 goals and 14 assists, earning her All-Big Ten honors.

Last season, Auth tallied 11 multi-point games and 10 multi-goal games, which means more firepower returning for the 2020 Nittany Lions.

Quinn Nicolai, Junior

The third cog in the Penn State attack machine led the team in goals in 2019 with 34.

Nicolai was also second on the team in points with 42 and scored a goal in every game last season.

Nicolai is poised for a breakout junior campaign after posting 14 multi-point games last year.

Between the trio of Carter, Auth and Nicolai, the Nittany Lions return a wealth of experience.

Other key contributors

Alongside the top returning players is sophomore Sydney Wolfington. Wolfington appeared in 16 games as a freshman last year.

As a high school player, Wolfington was the No. 1 rated player in Pennsylvania and the No. 22 overall prospect in the nation before arriving in State College.

Wolfington won three of four state championship games she played in during high school.

Sophomore Lauren Craft made four starts and appeared in nine games during her first year as a Nittany Lion and tallied five goals.

The only newcomer for the Penn State attack is freshman Alexandra Bruno.

Bruno is one of two players who played her high school lacrosse at The Academy of The Holy Cross in Maryland, the other being sophomore midfielder Mary Muldoon.