The success for Penn State this year will rely on the chemistry of the team, and it's already off to a good start with that.

The strength that the team has on and off the field will pay off as the schedule gets tougher.

“I think we have a lot of personnel this year,” coach Missy Doherty said. “I think we have a lot of people bringing different things so it’s a matter of keeping them organized into what we are going to need but it has been nice to see multiple people in different positions.”

Doherty admired the different experiences and skills that her team possessed and recognized that the diversity of the tactics will lead to better performance on the field as the season progresses.

“It’s just that build-up of leadership and togetherness,” Doherty said. “We’ve been playing ourselves for so long that you want to see in some of the stressful situations how well we are really able to stay organized both offensively and defensively.”

Doherty also noted the fact that travelling can be helpful in establishing bonds on the team because the players are only around each other.

The team is coming off of a 12-9 win against Towson on the road and that experience has allowed for the chemistry to grow.

“I think one of the good things about it is that you have your team with you that entire day and a half. It’s great to be around each other,” Doherty said. “Travel starts to build some of your team comradery. I think this team in general has a good unit together.”

However, even home games can lead to building chemistry and a sense of team because the players are having a shared experience. The older players can relate with the younger players about their first games on Penn State turf.

“I think we can work on team chemistry,” captain Sophia Triandafils said. “We have a lot of younger players stepping up this year, so we had to kind of mush them in quickly so we can have that good chemistry and just get into a flow.”

Triandafils, similar to Doherty, noted the leadership roles the freshman have taken this year and how they have become a part of the team early on in the season.

For instance, freshman Olivia Dirks has proven her dominance on the draw controls, which the captains and coach have stated was a skill that they needed.

“Just finding our flow and chemistry throughout the entire team from defense to the midfielders to the attack,” captain Hayley DeAgostine said. “It’s just really working together and coming up strong as a team.”

The team’s natural chemistry has allowed for them to be the dominant team so far and the bond can only grow as the younger players become more comfortable with each other.

“I definitely feel like the sense of closeness this year is greater then it has been in the past few years,” Triandafils said. “We are just so close outside of it that we don’t really have to focus on it in practice or whatever we are doing because it comes so naturally to us.”