In a battle of the unbeatens, Penn State faltered.

The No. 19 Nittany Lions were unable to sustain their recent momentum, dropping their first game of the 2020 season by a score of 22-12 to No. 5 Loyola.

Penn State freshman midfielder Meghan Murray netted the first goal of the day three minutes into the game.

The two teams traded goals early on, with five different Nittany Lions finding the back of the net in the first half.

It was back and forth throughout much of the first frame, but a 7-2 run by the Greyhounds gave them a four-goal lead with 10 minutes left in the half.

Back-to-back goals scored by sophomore attacker Lauren Craft put an end to the Loyola run and put Penn State back into striking distance.

Loyola would add two more to extend their lead to four going into the break.

The Greyhounds came out fast after halftime, extending their lead to eight goals just six minutes into the second half.

The onslaught of goals poured on by Loyola would prove to be too much for Penn State to comeback from as the Nittany Lions allowed double-digits goals for the first time this season.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s contest.

Penn State loses draw control battle

Early success on the draw gave Loyola consecutive possessions to build momentum.

The Greyhounds won 12 draws to the Nittany Lions’ nine in the first half, and that set the tone for the rest of the game.

As they pulled away in the first half, the visitors continued to dominate in draw control wins, stopping any hope of a Penn State rally.

Loyola would finish with 20 draws while holding Penn State to just 14.

Suplee’s fourth double-digit save performance

Regardless of the outcome, sophomore goalie Taylor Suplee has shown up all season long.

On Saturday, her 11 first-half saves kept the Nittany Lions in the game despite facing 22 shots.

The two-time 2020 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week made this the 12th game of her career with at least ten saves as she continues to be one of Penn State’s most important players.

Suplee would finish with 15 saves on the day in the loss.

Passing struggles for Penn State

The Nittany Lions tallied 12 goals on the day, but only two of those were assisted.

On the other side, Loyola assisted on 12 of their 22 total goals as the Greyhounds were clicking on offense for the entirety of the game.

In addition to the lack of assisted goals, Penn State also turned the ball over 15 times, a big factor as to why the Nittany Lions fell on Saturday.