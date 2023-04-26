Ahead of a Big Ten Tournament clash with Michigan, several Penn State players were recognized for their individual contributions.

Junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill and sophomore defender Ellie Hollin both earned First Team All-Big Ten honors, while Kayla Abernathy, Sammy Dupcak, Gretchen Gilmore and Meghan Murray were all named to the second team.

🎉 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the All-Big Ten #B1GWLAX First Team honorees! pic.twitter.com/kWAR6ezG4w — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 26, 2023

🎉 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the All-Big Ten #B1GWLAX Second Team honorees! pic.twitter.com/sILN33b1bP — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 26, 2023

O’Neill, an unanimous first-team selection, led the offensive charge for the blue and white with 46 goals in 16 games. Hollin excelled on her end of the field, picking up 28 ground balls while causing 22 turnovers.

Gilmore totaled 39 points on the season, while Murray chipped in 32 of her own. Dupcak stood out by fielding 47 ground balls, and Abernathy routinely kept the ball in Penn State’s possession by registering 69 draw controls.

These six players will look to further utilize their individual talents during what the Nittany Lions hope will be a successful playoff run over the coming weeks.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Penn State women's lacrosse dips in last IWLCA poll of regular season Following a loss to Johns Hopkins in the final regular season game, Penn State dropped to No…