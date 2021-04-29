Penn State's Olivia Dirks, Maria Auth, Kristin O'Neil and Sammy Helgeson were all named to either the 2021 All-Big Ten first or second team.
Just a sophomore, Dirks earned first team honors after scoring 28 goals and chipping in 11 assists on the year.
#B1GNews ⤵️👏 #B1GWLax All-#B1G First Team 👏🗞️ https://t.co/JJLbYH0TAe pic.twitter.com/hxAbuneVVs— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 29, 2021
Auth, O'Neil and Sammy Helgeson were all selected for the second team for their individual performances.
#B1GNews ⤵️👏 #B1GWLax All-#B1G Second Team 👏🗞️ https://t.co/64MrL748qm pic.twitter.com/ZqAXTdhyfg— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 29, 2021
A graduate student with ample experience, Auth led the team in goals with 33 and points with 43 in 2021.
The Nittany Lions finished with a 4-8 record on the season after ending the Big Ten regular season with a 13-11 loss to Johns Hopkins.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Micah Shrewsberry is continuing to add pieces from the transfer portal this offseason.