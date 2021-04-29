Penn State's Olivia Dirks, Maria Auth, Kristin O'Neil and Sammy Helgeson were all named to either the 2021 All-Big Ten first or second team.

Just a sophomore, Dirks earned first team honors after scoring 28 goals and chipping in 11 assists on the year.

Auth, O'Neil and Sammy Helgeson were all selected for the second team for their individual performances.

A graduate student with ample experience, Auth led the team in goals with 33 and points with 43 in 2021.

The Nittany Lions finished with a 4-8 record on the season after ending the Big Ten regular season with a 13-11 loss to Johns Hopkins.

