Women's Lacrosse vs Johns Hopkins, Dirks
Buy Now

Midfielder Olivia Dirks (11) runs the ball down the field during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkinson Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State's Olivia Dirks, Maria Auth, Kristin O'Neil and Sammy Helgeson were all named to either the 2021 All-Big Ten first or second team.

Just a sophomore, Dirks earned first team honors after scoring 28 goals and chipping in 11 assists on the year.

Auth, O'Neil and Sammy Helgeson were all selected for the second team for their individual performances.

A graduate student with ample experience, Auth led the team in goals with 33 and points with 43 in 2021.

The Nittany Lions finished with a 4-8 record on the season after ending the Big Ten regular season with a 13-11 loss to Johns Hopkins.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags