Two of Penn State's star players are racking up awards.
Freshman midfielder Kristin O'Neill was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year while sophomore midfielder Olivia Dirks secured the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year award.
🚨#B1G News ⤵️ Kristin O'Neill of @PennStateWLAX has been named the #B1GWLax Freshman of the Year 👏 👏 🗞️ https://t.co/vrLTdg5O0e pic.twitter.com/PqepOUhwPH— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) May 3, 2021
🚨#B1G News ⤵️Olivia Dirks of @PennStateWLAX has been named the #B1GWLax Midfielder of the Year 👏👏 🗞️ https://t.co/vrLTdg5O0e pic.twitter.com/K35TrHwU3j— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) May 3, 2021
In her debut season, O'Neill had 37 points on 29 goals with eight assists.
Meanwhile, Dirks had 43 points on 31 goals and 12 assists, both of which beat her freshman totals.
The Nittany Lions' postseason play came to a close when they lost to Johns Hopkins 11-9.
