Midfielder Olivia Dirks (11) runs the ball down the field during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkinson Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

Two of Penn State's star players are racking up awards.

Freshman midfielder Kristin O'Neill was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year while sophomore midfielder Olivia Dirks secured the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year award.

In her debut season, O'Neill had 37 points on 29 goals with eight assists.

Meanwhile, Dirks had 43 points on 31 goals and 12 assists, both of which beat her freshman totals.

The Nittany Lions' postseason play came to a close when they lost to Johns Hopkins 11-9.

