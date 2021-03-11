Two of Penn State's best players are receiving national recognition.

Midfielder Olivia Dirks and goalkeeper Taylor Suplee have been recognized as two potential candidates for the Tewaaraton Award.

The award is given out every year to the top women’s lacrosse player in the nation.

Dirks sparked an impressive second half victory against Maryland last time out, scoring three of her game-high five goals.

Suplee has recorded 26 total saves this season, good for fifth in the nation and first in the Big Ten.

