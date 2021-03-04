Leading the pack is unfamiliar territory for Penn State.

For the first time in program history, the Nittany Lions will enter their conference tournament as the No. 1 seed in the CHA. The blue and white dropped just a pair of games during the entire regular season, with one of those losses coming after it clinched.

No. 7 Penn State will play on Friday, against the lowest remaining seed following the quarterfinals, a result of the Nittany Lions clinching the regular season title and a first-round bye.

The tournament is set to take place at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Freshmen have been difference makers for the blue and white all year, as they have accounted for 44% of their teams goals. The cast of first-year players is headlined by Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin, who lead the team in points and goals, respectively.

It’s possible the big stage of a conference tournament could prove to be problematic for Wallin, Zanon and the other freshmen who have meant so much to this team.

But all season, the blue and white’s focus has never wandered farther than itself, and this situation is no different.

“All year long, we’ve focused on ourselves, and just trying to get better every day,” coach Jeff Kampersal said in his weekly media availability.

But while their focus has not shifted, the Nittany Lions are struck at a mild disadvantage in that they will not know who they are matching up against until one day before their semifinal game.

But in a season filled with scheduling uncertainty — the Nittany Lions had multiple games canceled and rescheduled — Penn State again will not be fazed in terms of preparation.

“Each team in our league has tendencies that we pay attention to,” Kampersal said. “We’ll just focus on the things we need to improve upon.”

Despite its success all season, Penn State has struggled in certain areas all year, such as faceoffs, where it is operating at a middling 48.7%.

“Having a five-person effort on faceoffs and special teams, those are the primary things that we’re focusing on,” Kampersal said.

For most of Penn State’s players this season, coming into the CHA playoffs as the No. 1 seed and No. 7 team in the country is a new experience.

While many of the blue and white’s players have competed in high-stakes playoff games before, whether it be club or high school hockey, the collegiate level poses a wholly different challenge. Managing the emotions and nerves that come with such a contest can prove to be difficult.

“We’re just telling them to enjoy it each day, enjoy coming to the rink and having the opportunity to play,” Kampersal said of his team.

Kampersal and his staff are taking it one day at a time, never getting too caught up in the moment. Such is a mistake that could prove costly to any team, let alone Penn State.

“We never really talk about playoffs in terms of anything,” Kampersal said. “Our players all come from winning programs and that's a key reason for our success.”

But for the freshmen, winning at this level is a unique experience.

Those newcomers do not know the history of Penn State women’s hockey, nor do they know what postseason play entails.

As such, Penn State will rely on its group of veterans, namely senior captain Natalie Heising, who is expected to return to action for the first time since Penn State’s home series against RIT in late February.

“It’s those eight or 10 players who are sophomores and above who have withstood less ideal times and have really persevered,” Kampersal said. “They’re leading the way and culture driving.”

