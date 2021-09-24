Following a loss where Penn State couldn’t get the puck past the net, the offensive production once again failed to show up in Friday’s draw.

The Nittany Lions dominated the St. Lawrence Saints in the shot column, outshooting them 41 to 18. Out of those 41 shot attempts, only two hit the back of the net as the blue and white battled back from 2-0 down to force a draw.

After a 2020-21 season where the Nittany Lions were one of the best offensive teams in the country, tying for fourth in goals last season, only scoring two goals through the first two games was not the start many expected for the blue and white.

Fifth-year senior Natalie Heising scored one of the two goals on a one-timer.

The Nittany Lions have the potential to be one of the top scoring teams in the country and this series can be forgotten about.

“I think we kind of found our office again, especially in the end,” Heising said. “It was obvious with how many shots we had, I think we just need to work on being stronger on finishing those rebounds because we had a lot of them.”

“But I think we're right there and we're on the brink of becoming a scoring team. We just need to work on finishing those last rebounds.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

The Saints provided an answer for the Nittany Lions offense in all eight games the two sides have played against each other.

During those eight games, the blue and white have never scored more than two goals and have been shutout three times including in Thursday’s season-opening loss.

During the series, the Nittany Lions especially struggled on the power play.

In total, the blue and white were on the attack eight times throughout the two game series but were unable to convert on any of them.

Compared to the Saints, Penn State found itself with an extra player three more times but were unable to capitalize unlike its opposition who scored their only goal on a power play in Thursday’s game.

Penn State head coach Jeff Kampersal mentioned that the key to fixing the Nittany Lion offense could be to keep things simple.

The Nittany Lions will have plenty of time to try and get things together offensively. They will stay at the Pegula Ice Arena and continue their run against non-conference opponents by hosting Boston College on Thursday and Friday.

“Simplifying, I think I mentioned it yesterday, sometimes where we try to draw pictures and paintings, and we just need to keep it simple,” Kampersal said. “But the biggest thing is taking away the goalie’s eyes and getting in that dirty area to battle for pucks.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE