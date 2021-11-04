This weekend is the battle of the Lions as Penn State heads into its last home series until January against Lindenwood.

The Nittany Lions will welcome the Lady Lions to Pegula Ice Arena for a pair of games starting Friday night.

Penn State and Lindenwood are both 1-1-0 in the CHA conference heading into this series.

The Nittany Lions fell 4-3 to Mercyhurst last Friday, but came back on Saturday by defeating the Lakers 3-0.

Lindenwood replicated the same result against Syracuse last weekend, splitting the series with a 3-1 loss in the first contest and a 5-3 win on Saturday.

Heading into this weekend’s series matchup, this is an important series for both teams in order to find their footing as the conference schedule gets rolling.

Before heading into the pair of contests with Lindenwood, coach Jeff Kampersal said the Lady Lions’ style of play is going to be similar to St. Lawrence’s.

“They try to catch you at certain points, like at the blue line, and try to turn over and get off and get their offense in,” Kampersal said.

While comparing his squad to Lindenwood, Kampersal mentioned both teams are going to be quick and move the puck, stating that it will be a different kind of game compared to the last time his team took the ice against Mercyhurst.

Kampersal is looking for his team to play physically against Lindenwood but added he wants his players to have a mindset of being underdogs heading into this weekend’s series.

“We haven’t proven anything yet, that kind of mentality,” Kampersal said. “We’re looking for everybody doing their job consistently and then collectively.”

Penn State has faced a multitude of obstacles off the ice thus far this season as well as on the ice.

From outside distractions to traveling and even officiating, the season has been up and down to this point for the Nittany Lions.

Regardless of what’s going on outside the team, Kampersal reiterated that consistency is key to this squad’s future success.

In order to try to find that consistency, Penn State has been watching a lot of film.

In reviewing the Lady Lions film, though, Kampersal said it all starts with being aware of turnovers.

Lindenwood is a team that is skilled at back checking, according to Kampersal, so when Penn State forces turnovers, it will need to capitalize quickly before the Lady Lions’ defense can get back and stop the break.

The Nittany Lions are preparing for everything being thrown at them and are using prior experience to assist them this weekend, as the blue and white played a similar opponent in St. Lawrence during its season opener.

“They’re going to go the other way on us. It costs us a lot of trouble,” Kampersal said. “We take a lot of penalties there.”

The power play is going to be another important component for Penn State to focus on while on the ice, but following its roots is even more important in Kampersal’s eyes.

Penn State will play its last home series at Pegula Ice Arena of this calendar year this weekend against Lindenwood with the puck dropping on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

“If we play good habits, skate the way we are capable and defend the way they are able to defend,” Kampersal said, “we will be in good shape.”

