Junior defender Mallory Uihlein scored her first goal of the season against No. 8 Boston College on Thursday night in Penn State’s 2-1 overtime loss.

The Edina, Minnesota, native recorded her first goal of the 2021-22 season and just her fourth goal as a Nittany Lion.

The goal could not have come at a better time for the blue and white as Uihlein’s shot found the back of the net with just seven minutes left in the third period.

Penn State was cycling the puck around its offensive zone when a missed pass from senior Rene Gangarosa led Uihlein to retrieve the puck and fire a shot toward goal. After a deflection in front of the net, the puck somehow found twine.

“We were focusing on getting pucks to the net and creating opportunities,” Uihlein said. “I saw I had an opportunity so I took it and the puck bounced our way.”

Gangarosa and junior forward Rachel Weiss tallied assists on Uihlein’s goal.

Coach Jeff Kampersal emphasized that Uihlein’s goal was crucial and really gave the team a big momentum boost late in the game.

Earlier Thursday evening, Uihlein came just inches away from scoring when she hit the crossbar on a shot from the point with 13 minutes left in the second period.

“We had a couple of chances that were close to going in,” Uihlein said “Hockey is a game of inches.”

Besides scoring the lone goal of the game for the Nittany Lions, Uihlein also contributed on the defensive side of the ice tallying a blocked shot and holding one of the nation’s top offenses to just two goals and 25 shots.

Last year the Eagles averaged three goals and 31 shots per game.

“There is a lot of chemistry between our group and we all support each other,” Uihlein said. “We all understand what we are going to do when we have the puck and when we do not have the puck.”

Despite the goal from Uihlein, Kampersal thought the offensive production could have been greater.

“I felt like Mallory’s goal would open the flood gates,” Kampersal said. “At some point, our scorers will score and they had multiple opportunities tonight.”

Last season the blue and white averaged 3.4 goals per game and so far through three games, it has found the back of the net just three times.

Last year’s leading scorer sophomore forward Kiara Zanon has yet to record a point after tallying 30 points in 21 games.

“We have put in a lot of effort and won a lot of puck battles,” Kampersal said. “We have to keep working and good things will come for us.”

The blue and white tallied 37 shots in the losing effort on Thursday. So far in the young season, Penn State is averaging 33 shots a game.

Uihlein mentioned she was proud of how the team played tonight and thought the team could have come away with a win.

The Nittany Lions still view themselves as a top team in the nation even after the slow start to the year.

“A big point of emphasis for us after last season was that everybody has to work their hardest,” Uihlein said. “We all have the same mindset.”

Despite going 0-2-1 to start the season, spirits remain high for Penn State.

“We will get over it before the next game,” Uihlein said. “I think we learn from our mistakes in this game, but tomorrow is a new day and we do not really focus on the past.”

Looking ahead for the blue and white, it continues its series with Boston College on Friday night.

