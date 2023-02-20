Women's Hockey v Franklin Pierce - Bothun

 Sienna Pinney

Three Penn Staters received CHA Player of the Week honors Monday afternoon.

Of the four available spots to win the award, Nittany Lions took up three of them. Courtney Correia was the conference’s Forward of the Week, Josie Bothun as the Goaltender of the Week and Tessa Janecke as the Rookie of the Week.

The only weekly award spot that Penn State didn’t win was Defenseman of the Week.

All three won their respective honors thanks to a 2-0 sweep of RIT last Friday and Saturday. Correia tallied four assists and Janecke scored a goal to go along with three assists of her own. Bothun stopped 28 shots over the course of the weekend with a .933 save percentage.

The three award winners can’t focus on the weekly award too long, though, as the Nittany Lions prepare for the CHA Tournament this weekend with a semifinals series versus Lindenwood.

