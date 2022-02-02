While playing a collegiate sport can be stressful, traveling to away games during the season can be mentally and physically taxing for a student-athlete.

For Penn State, traveling to in and out of conference games puts the squad in the opposite direction — a positive mindset.

While being on the road for 19 games away from home over the course of the season schedule, coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad also went out to Pittsburgh over its winter break to play the sport that it loves.

As the season isn’t over yet, Penn State could potentially have the chance to host the CHA Tournament at Pegula Ice Arena depending on how the rest of the conference play turns out for the blue and white.

Not only do the Nittany Lions have the opportunity to host at University Park in front of its own fans for the tournament, but the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four tournament is being held at the Pegula Ice Arena this year.

Being able to play as Penn State hosts the Frozen Four is an exciting prospect for Kampersal, as he said he and the squad love Pegula Ice Arena and the RoarZone.

“The support that we have had has definitely helped our cause,” Kampersal said.

While the idea of playing in the national tournament in front of a home crowd is down the line a bit, Penn State is focused on its upcoming schedule, which Kampersal explained can be tough given the impending away game at Cornell next week.

“It’s tougher on a Tuesday night in the middle of the semester to play,” Kampersal said.

As Kamperal talked about this year’s difficult schedule, he mentioned the squad prefers to play at home, but it doesn’t mind being on the road either.

When the Nittany Lions hit the road there are fewer distractions, and the team can just focus on getting to the hotel and doing their business, the fifth-year Penn State coach said.

“We are pushing for home at Pegula Ice Arena, but at the same time, we’ve eliminated future goals, just try to focus on really every shift, and try to be the best possible that we can,” Kampesal said.

As the Nittany Lions start looking into the bigger picture, Kampersal said they need to focus on what needs to get done, no matter the venue they play.

But with the youth hockey community coming out to watch the Nittany Lions, Kampersal expects his team to feed off of the crowd’s energy in its weekend series.

For sophomore forward Kiara Zanon, she approaches home and road contests with the same mentality.

“You have to have the same mindset going into every game you’re playing,” Zanon said. “Obviously home games are an advantage with your fans, family and the RoarZone there.”

Zanon mentioned that whether they either host or travel to a game, the team has everything they need to play no matter where they are.

Similar reactions came from fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising, but she expressed her gratitude toward the team since the players spend most of the calendar year together, traveling on the road or home in the locker room.

“This team means the world to me,” Heising said. “I mean this team is my family, and we pick each other up when we’re down and we support each other. We laugh, have fun and we pretty much do everything together.”

While Heising explained how well she bonds with her teammates during the season, having her teammates by her side regardless of venue has helped her career.

“Having this group of girls,” Heising said, “has made my college experience 10 times better than I could imagine.”

