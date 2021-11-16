Strong defense drives Penn State women's hockey to hot run of form

After getting off to a slow start to begin the season, Penn State bounced back, improving its record to 6-4-2 and 3-1-0 in CHA play.

A big reason for the Nittany Lion turnaround has been the play of the backline.

Through the opening 12 games of the season, Penn State has allowed just 22 goals, that’s only 1.8 goals per game.

The blue and white have also done a great job of limiting its opponents’ shot attempts as teams are averaging just 19.9 shots per game against coach Jeff Kampersal’s team.

The play of the defensive unit has especially caught the eye of Kampersal as of late.

“When our defense is going, they control the whole game,” Kampersal said. “We usually win a lot of games when our defense is on."

Penn State has done well in getting in its opponents’ shooting lanes to rack up 122 blocked shots this campaign.

Leading the way in blocked shots for the Nittany Lions is senior defender Rene Gangarosa with 21.

Gangarosa has recorded a season-high four blocked shots twice this season, in the first game of the season against St. Lawrence and the Nittany Lions 4-3 loss to Mercyhurst on Oct. 29.

“They control the whole game with hinging and passing in the middle of the rink,” Kampersal said. “We breakout really well.”

The Nittany Lions have also gotten a lot of timely goals from their backline. Leading the defense in goals is junior defender Mallory Uihlein.

The Edina, Minnesota, native has tallied three goals this campaign all coming in the later stages of the games.

Her goal in game one in the Nittany Lions’ last series against Lindenwood gave Penn State a 3-2 lead which they would never relinquish.

Gangarosa leads all defenders in points. In 12 games, she has one goal and five assists for six points.

Sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell credits the defense’s success to great communication.

“We’re really tight on knowing what we need to do and just focusing on the little battles in the game,” Lobdell said. “The defense is always ready for anything.”

The defensive core has a nice mix of young players and veterans like Gangarosa and senior defender Izzy Heminger along with freshman Karley Garcia and Lobdell.

Despite the success the defense has had this year, Kampersal still feels there are areas for improvement.

“It is just when we are getting caught in the defensive zone, we are giving up quality shots,” Kampersal said. “We did not give up a ton of quality shots last year, so we are trying to fix that.”

Another area where Penn State has played extremely well has been the penalty kill.

In just 39 power-play chances for its opponents the blue and what have surrendered just six goals which are good enough to prevent a goal on 85% of power plays.

Lobdell once again accredited the success of the penalty kill to communication between the defensive pairings.

“We all understand the ins and outs, and we understand that if we do slip up in a certain way that gets confusing, we know we can talk to each other and figure it out,” Lobdell said. “The way we work together is pretty special.”

After a week off, Penn State will look to keep up its winning ways this Friday taking on the Syracuse Orange on the road.

The Nittany Lions will look to get revenge over the Orange after falling to them in the semifinals of the CHA Tournament last season.

“In my mind, they knocked us out last year when they shouldn’t have, and we know that,” Lobdell said. “I am just really motivated to play them.”

