Penn State did not exactly meet high expectations coming into the season in the first handful of games, as it struggled on the offensive end in its 0-3-1 start.

However, Penn State was able to right the ship offensively during its last two series against Holy Cross and Brown.

The Nittany Lions scored 18 goals across the four-game stretch, including five in the team’s win Sunday over the Bears.

Junior forward Julie Gough played a big role in the blue and white’s offensive surge on the road against Brown, a series in which the Nittany Lions found the back of the net seven times.

Gough scored a goal in each of the two games, which continued her scoring streak.

The Newcastle, Ontario, native has now tallied at least one point in three straight games, dating back to the Nittany Lions game against Holy Cross back on Oct. 9.

The junior forward scored the first goal of the series against Brown in Friday’s 2-2 tie off an assist from freshman defender Karley Garcia.

She followed that up the next day, once again finding twine and potting the first of three power-play goals on the day for the Nittany Lions in a 5-2 win.

Her goal, which senior defenders Izzy Heminger and Rene Gangarosa assisted, extended the Nittany Lions lead to 2-0.

During her goal streak, two of Gough’s three goals came off the power play, reviving a Penn State power play that’s now successful nearly 19% of the time this season, after floundering out of the gate.

After not finding the back of the net in the Nittany Lions first five games this season, coach Jeff Kampersal is pleased to see one of his top scorers from a year ago back in rhythm.

“She’s a sharpshooter. She shoots with a purpose, so we need her,” Kampersal said. “I’m pumped for Julie that she seems to be back in that space that she was last year, so we’re looking forward to her and having a big weekend.”

Gough finished second on the team in goals last season during her sophomore campaign with 11, which only trailed Olivia Wallin on the team, while also finishing third in the CHA.

She mentioned that confidence has been the biggest factor during her quick turnaround. Gough said trusting her teammates and herself has made the difference since the start of the season.

Her recent success playing on the second forward line has given the Nittany Lions much needed offensive depth.

This hot streak isn’t exactly new for Gough, though, as she showed during her sophomore campaign that she’s capable of providing high volume offensive production.

During the middle of February last season, Gough went on a four-game goal streak where she scored seven goals against CHA opponents Robert Morris and RIT.

That streak was capped off with a hat trick, the ninth in Penn State history, during the game the Nittany Lions clinched the CHA regular season title.

Gough and the Nittany Lions will begin CHA play this week as they travel to Erie to take on Mercyhurst.

With Gough currently on a hot streak, the Nittany Lions will look to ride her momentum into a successful weekend.

With the main goal being to host the CHA Tournament come late February, effort is the biggest focus for this Penn State team, Kampersal said as the Nittany Lions head back out on the road.

“Now that there is great incentive to finish one in our league, that the No. 1 team hosts the CHA Tournament.”