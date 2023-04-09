On Sunday, Penn State's own Tessa Janecke scored her first career goal for the U.S. Women's National Team against the Czech Republic.

While the U.S. was up 3-2, the puck was deflected off a shot and Janecke was in the right place at the right time, as she tipped in the puck that just figured out a way to get into the back of the net.

The freshman forward hailing from Orangeville, Illinois, who plays her collegiate career in Happy Valley, has played in the 2022 U.S. Collegiate Select Team at the Collegiate Series versus Canada, represented Team U.S.A. at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship and attended the 2021 U.S.A. Hockey Women's National Festival.

This opportunity in the Women's World Championship is Janeke's biggest opportunity to date, and she is capitalizing as she makes a name for herself early in the tournament.

