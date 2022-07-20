After four years on the ice with the Penn State, roads now lead to Calgary rinks at SAIT.

Sothern Alberta Institute of Technology announced Monday that former blue and white alternate captain Amanda McLeod was its new head coach.

Amanda McLeod is the new head coach of our SAIT Trojans women's hockey program. Following a four-year run with @PennStateWHKY, McLeod turned to coaching the game she says has given so much to her.Read more about McLeod's hiring: https://t.co/srXWGCYAD1#WeAreTrojans pic.twitter.com/RcWKw4DkeO — SAIT Trojans (@SAIT_Trojans) July 18, 2022

McLeod, who played at Penn State for four seasons, scored 12 points in 143 games in Happy Valley. She is the Trojans’ eighth head coach in program history and will look to improve a team that went 2-13 in its 2021-22.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE