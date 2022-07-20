Women's Hockey vs. Syracuse

Amanda McLeod (25) plays the puck, as Aly Hardy (15) follows behind during a game against Syracuse on Jan. 20, 2018. Syrcause defeated Penn State in a 2-1 overtime win at the Pegula Ice Arena.

After four years on the ice with the Penn State, roads now lead to Calgary rinks at SAIT.

Sothern Alberta Institute of Technology announced Monday that former blue and white alternate captain Amanda McLeod was its new head coach.

McLeod, who played at Penn State for four seasons, scored 12 points in 143 games in Happy Valley.

She is the Trojans’ eighth head coach in program history and will look to improve a team that went 2-13 in its 2021-22. 

