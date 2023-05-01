On Monday morning, Penn State forward Kiara Zanon reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The transfer portal has been like the wild west this season, but the Nittany Lions have lost very few players.

Zanon, who was a large part of the offense, tallied 26 goals 23 assists in 38 games played, making her one of the most sought after transfers in the country.

Zanon was the first ever Nittany Lion to win ACHA National Rookie of the Year in the 2020-21 season and was named an All-American.

This season she was a star, making the All-USCHO third team and All-CHA first team. She was 13th in points nationally and was named finalist for 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

Due to this she was invited to the U.S. Women's National Team Evaluation Camp. She also helped the blue and white win a CHA championship, the team's first.

It is safe to say Zanon is used to the spotlight being on her at all times and she will look to join a new team and make an impact right away.

Penn State was unable to confirm this report.

