Women hockey courtesy art syracuse

Penn State women's hockey goes over its game plan during an early-season series at Pegula Ice Arena in late November 2020.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

In its most successful season in program history, individual awards have rolled in for Penn State.

Four freshmen, including goalkeeper Josie Bothun, forward Kiara Zanon, forward Olivia Wallin, and defender Lyndie Lobdell were named All-Rookie Team honorees.

Bothun was also named CHA Goaltender of the Year and named on the All-CHA First Team.

Zanon was also named the CHA Rookie and Player of the Year, along with joining her teammates junior defender Jessica Adolfsson and senior forward Natalie Heising on the All-CHA First Team.

Junior defender Izzy Heminger won her second straight All-CHA Second Team honor.

Kampersal joined his players in the accolades with a Coach of the Year nod.

The blue and white will play its first game of the CHA Tournament on Friday at 2 p.m at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags