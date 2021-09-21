In under a week, No. 10 Penn State will open its 2021-22 season, and its quest for its first NCAA Tournament appearance, with a series against an opponent it hasn’t seen since 2016.

St. Lawrence finished its last season with a 6-7 record, which was good enough for the No. 2 seed in the ECAC Tournament.

In its conference tournament, the Saints were able to win their first round matchup against Clarkson 4-3 in overtime, before falling to top-seeded Colgate 3-2 in the conference championship.

Although the Saints haven’t finished with a winning record since the 2017-18 season, they have made the NCAA Tournament nine times, which is tied for the sixth-most in the NCAA.

One of those seven appearances came in the first-ever tournament where St. Lawrence finished as runner-ups to national-powerhouse Minnesota Duluth.

The Saints went on a streak of six straight tournament appearances from 2004-2009 but have never won it all. That 2017-18 quarterfinals appearance is the last time they made the tournament.

In past meetings between these two teams, St. Lawrence has dominated, winning in all six of the previous matchups.

The last series the two teams played was during the 2016-17 season where the Nittany Lions didn’t score a single goal, being outscored 5-0 in the two-game set during the teams’ only series played in State College.

The combined score in all six of the games played is 19-7 in favor of the Saints. In only one of the six games did the Nittany Lions come within a single goal, and that came in November 2015 when the Saints edged out a 3-2 victory.

A lot has changed since the two teams’ last matchup from back in 2016, though.

The Nittany Lions have evolved into one of the up-and-coming teams in the country.

Several Nittany Lions received preseason recognition from the CHA, including sophomore forward Kiara Zanon, who was named the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.

Zanon was joined by fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising, senior defender Izzy Heminger and sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun as Nittany Lions represented on the coaches’ Preseason All-CHA Team.

Playmakers, such as forwards junior Julie Gough and sophomore Olivia Wallin, as well as sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell, add depth to a talented group of players, which should make the Nittany Lions contenders for a deep NCAA tournament push.

As for the Saints, their top-two scorers from last year, junior forwards Anna Segedi and Julia Gosling, have not been listed on the roster for 2021-22. Junior forward Shailynn Snow finished third on the team last season with eight points on the year and tied for the team lead with a plus-minus of plus-4.

The Saints do have their goaltender from a year ago as junior Lucy Morgan leads the way in net.

Morgan started 11 games last season finishing with a 6-5 record and averaging 2.21 goals against per game.

This series will open up a six-game homestand for the Nittany Lions — they welcome the Saints, Boston College and Holy Cross to Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions were successful in defending home ice last season, as the team went 9-0-1 at Pegula Ice Arena.

It’s the start of a new season for the Nittany Lions, and they will look to forget the past against St. Lawrence and open up the year on the right track.

Puck drop between Penn State and St. Lawrence will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.

