Predicting Penn State women’s hockey superlatives for the 2023-24 season

After putting together the best season in program history last year, Penn State has faced some significant roster turnover in the offseason.

Losing four of its top five point scorers, including most recently Olivia Wallin to Minnesota Duluth, means the blue and white will need returners and newcomers alike to step up in a big way.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, though, they return two of the nation’s top players, both of whom should continue to play at an elite level.

Both rising senior goalie Josie Bothun and rising sophomore forward Tessa Janecke are included in this prediction of the team’s 2023-24 superlatives.

MVP: Tessa Janecke

Despite Penn State’s massive turnover on offense, this was not an easy award to give out.

However, Janecke should walk away as the best Nittany Lion after next season.

While it helps her case that All-American Kiara Zanon transferred to Ohio State, the debate between Janecke and Bothun is tough. What ultimately separates the two, though, is an impact across the ice versus just on one end.

Janecke finished second in both points and goals at Penn State while ending the year in the top 20 in the nation for both categories. She also finished tied second on the squad in blocks with 45 and first at Penn State — and 10th in the nation — in faceoff wins.

Simply put, Janecke does it all. Don’t be surprised if she’s in serious contention next season for the Patty Kazmaier Award, an honor given annually to the nation’s top women’s hockey player.

Defensive Player of the Year: Josie Bothun

Even though she just missed out on the blue and white’s MVP selection, there’s no doubt Bothun will take home its Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Three straight years of dominance and numerous records have secured Bothun as the best goaltender in program history and made her the unit’s best defender each season — though reigning CHA Best Defenseman honoree Izzy Heminger was an elite presence in front of her goaltender last season.

Though her goals-against average has risen each year, Bothun has yet to surrender more than two goals per game on average in a season, an imposing accomplishment for a goalie at any level.

Fellow rising senior Lyndie Lobdell, who led the Nittany Lions and was second in the CHA in blocked shots, is likely the only other player who can compete for this award.

But in reality, this honor is Bothun’s to lose, and it would take an unprecedented dip in production for her to do so.

Newcomer of the Year: Maggie MacEachern

As one MacEachern forwent his extra year of eligibility, another decided to use hers at Penn State.

Maggie MacEachern is the only current Nittany Lion transfer addition and will join three incoming freshmen to make up the unit’s newcomers next year.

In her time at Colgate, MacEachern played in 140 games and tallied 43 points on 32 assists. The Brooklin, Ontario, native’s best season came this past year when she registered a career-high 13 points and four goals.

Of the freshmen, forward Stella Retrum is most likely to give MacEachern a run for her money. Hailing from Minnesota, Retrum put up 119 points and donned the “C” in her final two years of high school.

Coach Jeff Kampersal will likely expect Retrum to produce on a consistent basis early in her Penn State career.

Most Improved: Maddy Christian

Several Nittany Lions fit the bill for this award but likely none do better than Maddy Christian.

Christian appeared in just 27 of Penn State’s 38 games as a freshman, but her high school resume suggests she can break out in a big way in Year 2.

The forward was a first-team All-State selection as a senior at Elk River High School in Minnesota. Christian was also a semifinalist for Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey Award, which is given to the state’s best high school hockey player each year.

A four-time all-conference selection at Elk River, Christian’s overwhelming success in America’s “State of Hockey” is ample reason to give her this award.

Whether she reaches her full potential as a sophomore is one thing, but it feels highly unlikely that she won’t at least comfortably improve on her four points from a season ago.

Dog of the Year: Lyndie Lobdell

This award is completely made up but is based on a combination of these three distinct criteria: penalties taken and time in the box, blocked shots and points scored. This trio covers all the bases of what it means to be a dog — being a menace, making a difference defensively and scoring points.

Heminger would’ve been the obvious pick if she hadn’t run out of eligibility, finishing top six in each category last season. Without Heminger, the field is a little more open.

Going purely off statistics from last year, Janecke would run away with it this year, but it’s expected that her penalty minutes will drop massively as she matures and takes on an even bigger role offensively.

Rising sophomore Kendall Butze and rising senior forward Alyssa Machado are also prime candidates to win this award, but each fall short in one statistical category. Machado struggles to block shots, and Butze struggles to earn minutes in the box.

Lobdell’s well-rounded game makes her the best candidate to secure this award at season’s end.

In addition to running away with the Nittany Lion block title last year, the rising senior registered a career-best 16 points and tied for sixth on the team in penalty minutes. Though the latter two numbers could use some work, Lobdell's expected to improve on them as she takes on an even bigger role with the departure of key defenders this offseason.

It’s truly fitting that the team’s likely Defensive Player of the Year runner-up be recognized and take home a different prestigious award.

