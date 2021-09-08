In what may be the best part of this year’s Penn State roster, the Nittany Lions’ core of forwards for the upcoming campaign only looks stronger than last year’s.

The blue and white return all 12 of its forwards from last year’s team, a rare sight in college sports, while also adding three freshmen to the squad.

Four of the forwards eclipsed the 15-point mark and contributed to a Penn State offense that finished fourth in both goals and assists in the NCAA.

This led to the Nittany Lions being one of the best scoring offenses in college hockey, as they averaged over three goals per game in the CHA conference.

The Nittany Lions finished ahead of several NCAA tournament teams in that category including Ohio State, Minnesota Duluth and Boston College.

Kiara Zanon provided the biggest impact with 30 points in her freshman season, a total which led all first year players.

Zanon finished with 10 goals and 20 assists on her way to becoming the first AHCA National Rookie of the Year in program history. She also set the program record for plus-minus at +23, making an instant impact every time the then-freshman stepped on the ice.

The closest player to Zanon in points last season was fifth-year senior captain Natalie Heising. The Wayzata, Minnesota, native enters the season as one of the team’s most experienced players with four years of experience under her belt.

The team captain finished last season with seven goals, 13 assists and 20 points. Last year marked the fourth time in her career that Heising hit the 20-point mark, becoming the first Nittany Lion to do so.

Along with Heising, Julie Gough also provides veteran leadership going into her junior season. She was one of the Nittany Lions’ primary goal scorers, finishing second on the team in goals as she found the back of the net 11 times last season.

Gough took a major jump in her sophomore season as she scored eight more goals, and picked up five more assists, despite playing in 15 less games than in her freshman campaign.

Gough’s goal-scoring efforts were only topped by sophomore Olivia Wallin. In her freshman season last year, Wallin led all freshmen in the country with 13 goals in just 19 games which still is the third-highest total in program history for first-year players.

That forward group will be joined by three freshmen looking to make an early impact like Zanon and Wallin did. Audrey Shirer, Lexi Bedier and Mya Vaslet all have a chance to be a part of a Penn State program looking to make its first NCAA tournament.

Shirer joins the Nittany Lions after serving as an alternate captain for three seasons for her high school team. Her high school program, Team Texas, was the first ever women’s high school hockey team in the state.

Bedier last played for Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna of the CSSHL and Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy before her arrival in Happy Valley.

From 2018-2021, during her time with both teams, Bedier tallied a combined 20 points in 41 games played.

Vaslet, however, ended up not playing during the 2020-21 season after joining the Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins of the PWHL before the league canceled the season due to the coronavirus.

She previously played for the Nepean Jr. Wildcats from 2017-2020 where she put up 30 points in 84 regular season games.

The three first years will join a deep group of forwards and a Penn State team that cruised to the top seed in the CHA Conference Tournament.

Despite falling in the semifinals 3-2 against Syracuse, expectations are higher than ever for the Nittany Lions with a wealth of talent in the forward position.

