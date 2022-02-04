The two top teams in the CHA in Penn State and Syracuse squared off on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.

The blue and white tied the Orange 1-1 in a game that was extremely physical and featured several penalties.

The game saw the Nittany Lions commit eight penalties and spend 24 minutes in the penalty box, while Syracuse took four penalties and spent eight minutes in the box.

Despite taking multiple penalties, coach Jeff Kampersal still wants his squad to play with the same mentality.

“We’re still going to play aggressive and Syracuse is physical,” Kampersal said.

Leading Penn State in penalty minutes was freshman defender Karley Garcia, who tallied 10 minutes after she received a misconduct penalty midway through the third period.

Senior defender Rene Gangarosa and sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell both committed two penalties as well.

Kampersal wasn’t pleased with some of the calls going against his team but not against Syracuse.

“It’s weird that you can body-check somebody and you don't get a call but you can get these random interference calls,” Kampersal said. “Either us or Syracuse should determine our fate and not have it in the hands of somebody else.

The first goal of the game was a power-play goal scored by the Orange, as junior forward Anna Leschyshyn scored her fifth of the season.

After that power-play goal for Syracuse, Penn State buckled down and killed the next six penalties.

The blue and white did a solid job of limiting the chances of the Orange on the player-advantage, holding them to just seven shots.

Penn State came into the contest fending off 83% of power-play chances and Kampersal was pleased with his penalty kill.

“We had just a lot of heart and soul,” Kampersal said. “I thought we did a pretty good job but we have to expect adjustments tomorrow but it's just a matter of going down, blocking shots, and sacrificing your body.”

Kampersal mentioned that he was extremely pleased with the play of both sophomore forward Maeve Connolly and graduate student Amy Dobson, as well as sophomore forward Kiara Zanon, who won several face-offs while on the penalty kill.

Although the Nittany Lions did a solid job on the penalty kill, there are still areas for improvement in Kampersal’s mind.

“Sometimes we don’t clear on the first try and we give them second chances and that is when we get in trouble,” Kampersal said.

Sophomore goalie Josie Bothun was excellent in net again Friday night, recording 27 saves.

The reigning CHA Goaltender of the Month made several excellent saves that kept her team in the game and allowed the offense to tie the game.

That tying goal came in the late stages of the third period and was scored by sophomore forward Alyssa Machado.

Despite the blue and white recording 46 shots, its power play struggled mightily in the tie.

The power play has been an area of major concern this year for Penn State and tonight was no different as it failed to score on its four chances.

The Nittany Lions turned the puck over many times and did not generate a lot of scoring while having an extra attacker on the ice.

Although they didn’t score, Kampersal was pleased with his power-play unit.

“I felt we had some pretty good looks and didn’t get it done,” Kampersal said. “Syracuse is aggressive on the points and they flush, so we have to go downhill toward the goal.”

