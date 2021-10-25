A Penn State women's hockey player will be getting some weekly hardware for the second time in her 2021-22 season.

Senior forward Natalie Heising was selected by the CHA as its forward of the week on Monday afternoon.

That's our captain! Natalie Heising (@natalieheising) wins CHA Forward of the Week for the second time this season!📰: https://t.co/X7DK7jj0aZ#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/nvxP05qH0n — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) October 25, 2021

Heising totaled three points in the team's most recent series against Brown, and she became the all-time leading scorer in program history in the process.

Heising leads the the Nittany Lions in goals scored this season with 6. This is the eighth time the forward has won this award in her time at Penn State.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

