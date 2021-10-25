Women's Hockey vs Robert Morris, Heising (20)

Forward Natalie Heising (20) waits for a faceoff during the hockey game against Robert Morris at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Robert Morris defeated Penn State 3-1.

 Samantha Wilson

A Penn State women's hockey player will be getting some weekly hardware for the second time in her 2021-22 season.

Senior forward Natalie Heising was selected by the CHA as its forward of the week on Monday afternoon.

Heising totaled three points in the team's most recent series against Brown, and she became the all-time leading scorer in program history in the process.

Heising leads the the Nittany Lions in goals scored this season with 6. This is the eighth time the forward has won this award in her time at Penn State.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags