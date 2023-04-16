Team USA's women's squad took home the gold medal on Sunday evening, defeating Canada 6-3 in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship held in Ontario, Canada.

Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke showed out in her second national tournament, after earning a silver medal in the 2022 U18 Women's World Championships where she was named one of Team USA's three best players of the tournament. During the tournament, Janecke recorded three goals and three assists in five games.

In this year's tournament, Janecke potted three goals and three assists for six points in six games. She had a plus-minus of plus-five and scored a power-play goal.

In her first year as a Nittany Lion, Janecke finished with 47 points (22 goals and 25 assists) in 38 games. She also earned a spot on the USCHO All-Rookie Team as well as being named the USCHO Co-Rookie of the Year. She also won CHA Rookie of the Year and HCA National Rookie of the Year.

