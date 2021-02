After back-to-back victories last weekend, Penn State stayed in the top-10.

Despite beating Robert Morris for the third and fourth times of the season, the Nittany Lions stayed put at No. 8 in this week's USCHO Poll.

The blue and white sit atop the CHA conference with 24 points this season.

Penn State will host RIT Tuesday and Wednesday for its next pair of games.

