Foward Natalie Heising (20) breaksaway with the puck

On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 Penn State's Women's Ice Hockey team plays against Syracuse Orange Women's Ice Hockey team where they lost in overtime 2-1.

 Michael Lancia

The accolades keep on coming for Penn State captain Natalie Heising following the end of the regular season.

The fifth-year senior forward was named the CHA Player of the Year on Wednesday after completing a historic regular season for the blue and white. 

Heising also won the CHA Co-Individual Sportsmanship Award alongside Syracuse's Abby Moloughney. During the season, Heising was named the CHA Forward of the Week three times.

With the postseason still left to play, Heising tallied a career high 20 goals and 20 assists for a total of 40 points to snap the blue and white's program record for goals in a single-season.

Her 40 points were a program high for a single campaign as well. The Nittany Lion also became the first Penn State player to post 20 points in five consecutive seasons.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags