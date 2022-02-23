The accolades keep on coming for Penn State captain Natalie Heising following the end of the regular season.

The fifth-year senior forward was named the CHA Player of the Year on Wednesday after completing a historic regular season for the blue and white.

Our final award winner is Penn State senior Natalie Heising, our CHA Player of the Year! Heising has had a historical fifth year for PSU as she became the first Nittany Lion to record 20-or-more points in five straight seasons!📰: https://t.co/QCBjhfXizc#CHA20 pic.twitter.com/zmA2c1dkDH — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) February 23, 2022

Heising also won the CHA Co-Individual Sportsmanship Award alongside Syracuse's Abby Moloughney. During the season, Heising was named the CHA Forward of the Week three times.

With the postseason still left to play, Heising tallied a career high 20 goals and 20 assists for a total of 40 points to snap the blue and white's program record for goals in a single-season.

Her 40 points were a program high for a single campaign as well. The Nittany Lion also became the first Penn State player to post 20 points in five consecutive seasons.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE