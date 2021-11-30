Penn State women's hockey's Natalie Heising takes home CHA Forward of the Month for November

After an impressive month of November that saw Penn State finish with a 4-2 record, one Nittany Lion is taking home hardware for her play.

Fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising was selected as the CHA Forward of the Month for November.

During the six-game stretch, the captain finished with an impressive five goals and six assists for 11 points.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, native became the program’s leading goal scorer when she scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Syracuse in the blue and white’s 1-0 victory on Nov. 19

Heising, who was named CHA Forward of the Week on Monday, leads the team in goals and points with 11 and 21, respectively.

