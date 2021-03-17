Although its season has concluded, Penn State has still found a way to garner national recognition.

Freshman forward Kiara Zanon received the Women’s College Hockey National Rookie of the Year award, becoming the first Nittany Lion to ever do so Wednesday.

Zanon finished her inaugural campaign with 30 points, leading her team and all first-year players nationwide.

In addition to winning the national award, she also won multiple CHA awards throughout the season.

With 1.43 points per game and nine multi-point games, Zanon set new records in the Penn State history books despite a shortened season.

Zanon is also a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, given to the nation’s top player, the only rookie and the first in Penn State history to be nominated for the award.

